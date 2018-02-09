× Chicago area gearing up for more rounds of snow

CHICAGO — Chicago officials say about 6 to 7 inches of snow has fallen on the city and they’re gearing up for three more waves through the weekend.

Here is a look at snowfall totals across NE Illinois and NW Indiana through 6-8am. Snowfall continues across the area this morning, so totals will increase throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/19FxOYJgzH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 9, 2018

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said at a Friday morning news conference that the city, its workers and residents are up to it. He says “we’re tried and tested here.” City officials say they’re expecting another round of snow later Friday, one overnight and then a final round Saturday night into Sunday.

Those could bring another 3 to 9 inches total.

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled at the city’s O’Hare and Midway international airports.

Delays at O’Hare are averaging 35 minutes and less than 15 minutes at Midway. Dozens of schools across the Chicago area canceled classes Friday — including Chicago Public Schools. CPS officials say they anticipate students being back in classrooms Monday.