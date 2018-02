CHICAGO – Tony Allen’s short stint with the Bulls is over.

The team waived him Friday morning, trimming the roster to 16 players.

Allen didn’t see any game action with the Bulls after being traded in a package deal for Nikola Mirotic.

The 36-year-old journeyman averaged 4.7 points before a broken leg sidelined him for 22 games.

Allen is expected to clear waivers on Sunday.