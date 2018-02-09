× Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Minnesota

* This will be the first meeting between the Timberwolves and the Bulls this season. Minnesota has won the last four games in this series, which is its longest win streak versus the Bulls since taking 10 in a row, December 22, 1999-December 30, 2003.

* The Timberwolves allowed 21 three-point field goals in their overtime loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday. With the defeat, Minnesota fell to 0-15 all-time when giving up 17+ three-point field goals in a game.

* Chicago lost to Sacramento on Monday despite leading by 19 points (28-9) at the end of the first quarter. It was the Bulls’ seventh consecutive loss; they are shooting just 40.5 percent from the field during this skid.

* Jimmy Butler had 35 points in Wednesday’s overtime loss to the Cavaliers. It was his ninth consecutive game with 20 or more points, which is the longest active streak in the league. This will be Butler’s (and Taj Gibson’s) first career game versus the team that drafted him.

* Karl-Anthony Towns went 6-for-6 from three-point range against the Cavaliers on Wednesday and has now made 10 consecutive three pointers. This is the longest such streak in franchise history, breaking the previous held by Martell Webster (nine consecutive three pointers, April 2-9, 2011).

* Bobby Portis has pulled down 10 or more rebounds in a career-high three consecutive games. The Bulls have gone 0-3 in those contests; all-time, they are 10-12 when Portis has 10+ boards in a game.