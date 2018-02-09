× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday @ Minnesota

* The Blackhawks lost to the Stars, 4-2, at home on Thursday, their sixth consecutive home loss. That’s their longest streak since an eight-game losing streak in the 2006-07 season, and tied for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.

* The Wild fell to the Coyotes, 4-3 in overtime, at home on Thursday, after leading 3-0 midway through the second period. It was their first blown three-goal lead loss since November 28, 2015, and just the eighth in franchise history.

* These teams have split their four games this year, with Chicago winning the only game in Minnesota, 2-0, its third consecutive win in St. Paul. The Blackhawks have just one four-game road winning streak against the Wild, from March 31, 2010 through December 14, 2011.

* Jonathan Toews opened the scoring for the Blackhawks in the loss to Dallas, snapping an 11-game scoreless streak. That was tied for the third longest of his career, after a 13-game streak last season and a 12-game streak in 2008-09.

* Eric Staal scored in the loss to Arizona, his 24th of the season, after getting to 28 last year. He has not had back-to-back 25-goal seasons since he had six in a row between 2005-06 (his second season in the league) and 2010-11.

* Minnesota’s defensemen have accounted for 30.4 percent of their total points (131/431). The 131 points are tied with Nashville for the most by any team’s defensemen, and the 30.4 percent is second highest, just behind the Predators’ 30.7.