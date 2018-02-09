Biggest snow in 3 years – and it’s not over yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve seen the biggest snow in over three years – and it’s not over yet!

WGN Weather is tracking two more chances of snow this weekend which will add to already impressive totals.

6 a.m. Sunday snapshot

The stronger of the two weekend snow chances will arrive overnight Saturday night into Sunday.

Total weekend snowfall

When adding the two additional bursts of snow coming this weekend, some places could see another half foot of snow.

Closing in on tying a snow record

By Sunday, it will make 9 consecutive days with measurable snow, tying the record set first in 1902 and most recently 2009.

