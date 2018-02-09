Another surge of snow due late Saturday night/Sunday— 3 to 5” possible; it follows the snowiest week in 3 years; Friday accumulations reached a foot in a number of area locations
-
Thaw continues next 3 days before temps crash
-
PHOTOS: Snow hits Chicago-area for MLK Day
-
Snow expected overnight, morning commute could be messy
-
Snow tapering off mid-day Sunday, light snow Monday
-
Winter weather advisories posted for Kankakee and Livingston counties as snow band moves south
-
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
City gets its white Christmas after all
-
PHOTOS: Chicago area hit by winter storm
-
Biggest snow in 3 years – and it’s not over yet
-
Winter Weather Advisory for PM sleet, freezing rain across Chicago area
-
-
Indiana police department issue arrest warrant for Elsa from ‘Frozen’
-
Snow begins in Chicago – this could be the start of something big
-
Lake-effect snows finally winding down over northwest Indiana – sub-zero wind chills return