Forecast: Heavy snow for Friday’s commute, over a foot possible this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Snowfall across northern Illinois started light Thursday evening, but the latest trends indicate an area of heavy snow with accumulation rates of about one inch an hour are setting up across northern Illinois, mostly north of the I-80 corridor.

Look for increasing snowfall with lowering visibilities during the overnight hours with the heaviest snow arriving in the Chicago area by midnight.

The Chicago area remains under a Winter Storm Warning through Friday morning, with the warning extending through 9 a.m. in north-central and far northern Illinois, and through noon across the remainder of the Chicago area, including the City of Chicago.

Latest forecast trends indicate that a break in the snow will occur across the area Friday morning, but the snow is expected to return later on Friday and continue into Saturday when additional warnings or advisories may be issued for some areas. Total accumulations are expected to be in the seven- to 12-inch range with local totals up to 14 inches.