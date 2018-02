× Visibilities lowering, snowfall totals increasing as snow intensifies

Snowfall intensities are picking up across the Chicago area this evening and the snow is expected to become heavy by midnight when it will likely accumulate at the rate of about 1 inch an hour in many locations.

Here are the latest snow totals so far

St. Charles 1.5 inches

Rockford 1.7 inches

Schaumburg 1.5 inches

Carbon Hill 1.2 inches

Valparaiso 1.0 inch

Freeport 1.4 inches

Stockton 1.5 inches

Morrison 1.5 inches