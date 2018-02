A man’s vehicle was carjacked Wednesday evening in Chicago’s Belmont Heights Neighborhood.

The engine was running and the vehicle was unlocked, as the man approached it in the 7800 block of W. Addison St.

Suddenly, a man jumped out of a silver Dodge Caravan, climbed into the victim’s vehicle, and drove away.

The vehicle was found, abandoned in an alley, minutes later, and returned to its owner.