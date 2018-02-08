× Two in critical condition after Metra train strikes SUV on NW Side

CHICAGO — Two people are in critical condition after the SUV they were in was hit by a Metra train near the Mont Clare Metra station on the Northwest Side Thursday night.

Police say it’s unclear why the vehicle stopped on the tracks in the Streeterville neighborhood before it was hit head-on by a train running on Metra’s North Central Service commuter rail line.

Two people inside the vehicle were critically hurt and rushed to Loyola Medical Center. No one on the train was injured.

Train service was halted temporarily on the North Central Service line, but are running again.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.