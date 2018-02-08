Spice Girls reunion tour set for US and UK: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Spice Girls are reportedly getting ready for a new world tour that is set to come to the United States.

Sources say that Melanie Brown ("Scary Spice"), Melanie Chisholm ("Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice"), and Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice") met last week with their former manager, Simon Fuller.

None have confirmed the news.

TMZ reports the tour is still in the early stages, but everyone is fully committed. The tour is expected to kick-off in England at the end of summer, and then head over to the U.S.

There is no plan to record a new record.

No tour dates have been announced.