Snow continues across the Chicago area… first snowfall totals in from eastern Iowa and northern Illinois
Light snow has been falling across the Chicago area for about two hours. So far, the snow has been light with visibilities holding in the 1 to 2-mile range in most locations.
Some snowfall reports from areas west of Chicago include…
O’Hare Airport 0.5 inches
Midway 0.4 inches
Woodstock 0.8 inches
Rochelle IL 1.5 inches
Zion IL 0.3 inches
Grundy City IA 3.5 inches
Webster City IA 4.0 inches
Sac City IA 3.5 inches
Rockwell City IA 5.0 inches
Iowa Falls IA 4.5 inches
Vinton IA 2.0 inches
St. Charles 0.5 inches
Princeton IL 1.2 inches
Edgewood IA 1.0 inch
Cedar Rapids IA 1.2 inches
Fort Dodge IA 4.5 inches
Churdan IA 1.2 inches