Snow begins in Chicago – this could be the start of something big

Weather observations at 6pm indicate that light snow has begun across much of the Chicago area. At the onset, the snow is light lowering visibilities to the 1-3 mile range, but the snow should quickly increase in intensity as visibilities drop to less than one mile.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Chicago area through 9pm Friday night. Final totals could be as high as 10-15 inches in many locations.

HICAGO AREA WEATHER ROUNDUP NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 600 PM CST THU FEB 08 2018 NOTE: "FAIR" INDICATES FEW OR NO CLOUDS BELOW 12,000 FEET WITH NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER AND/OR OBSTRUCTIONS TO VISIBILITY. * THESE STATIONS ARE NOT UNDER NWS QUALITY CONTROL. THEY ALSO MAY NOT REPORT WEATHER SUCH AS PRECIPITATION OR FOG. ILZ005-006-012>014-019>023-090100- NORTHEAST ILLINOIS CITY SKY/WX TMP DP RH WIND PRES REMARKS OHARE LGT SNOW 20 12 71 SW8 30.35F WCI 10 6HR MIN TEMP: 17; 6HR MAX TEMP: 21; 6HR PCP: TRACE; MIDWAY CLOUDY 20 13 74 S7 30.37S WCI 11 6HR MIN TEMP: 17; 6HR MAX TEMP: 22; AURORA LGT SNOW 19 14 81 SE7 30.34F WCI 10 6HR MIN TEMP: 14; 6HR MAX TEMP: 19; 6HR PCP: TRACE; LANSING* CLOUDY 19 14 81 S7 30.38F WCI 10 JOLIET* LGT SNOW 20 15 82 SE5 30.37F WCI 13 WAUKEGAN CLOUDY 19 10 68 SW7 30.35R WCI 10 6HR MIN TEMP: 19; 6HR MAX TEMP: 21; DUPAGE AIRPORT LGT SNOW 18 14 84 S6 30.34F FOG WCI 10 6HR MIN TEMP: 15; 6HR MAX TEMP: 19; 6HR PCP: TRACE; WHEELING CLOUDY 21 12 68 SW5 30.37S WCI 15 6HR MIN TEMP: 19; 6HR MAX TEMP: 22; KANKAKEE* LGT RAIN 20 14 78 E7 30.37F WCI 11 MORRIS* LGT SNOW 19 16 86 E8 30.34F WCI 9 LEWIS AIRPORT* LGT SNOW 19 14 82 S8 30.36F WCI 8 NORTHERLY ISL N/A 20 12 71 S8 N/A WCI 10 $$