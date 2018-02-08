Midday Fix: Wine & chocolate pairings perfect for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen, authors of Red Wine: The Comprehensive Guide to the 50 Essential Varieties and Styles

http://worldwineguys.com/red-wine-book/

https://www.amazon.com/Red-Wine-Comprehensive-Essential-Varieties/dp/1454918233

As Valentine’s Day approaches, there are a lot of articles about pairing wine and chocolate, but not all pairings are created equal. You have to make sure that the sweetness level of the chocolate and wine are balanced, or neither will taste good.

Pair Katherine Anne Lemon Poppyseed White Chocolate with Villa Pozzi Moscato. Sweet white wine works best with white chocolate. This is a lightly sweet Italian white wine that pairs well with the acidity of the lemon in this truffle from Katherine Anne.

Katherine Anne Raspberry Champagne Chocolate with Barone Fini Merlot: Dry red wine and chocolate are tricky—the only way this works is with a dark chocolate bittersweet chocolate and a full bodied red such as Merlot, Syrah, or Cabernet Sauvignon. This is a sophisticated fruit filled dark chocolate that compliments the taste of the Merlot.

Veruca Ferris Wheel from the Veruca Chicago Chocolate Flight paired with Meandro do Vale Meão Finest Reserve Port. The Ferris Wheel is inspired by Ann Sather cinnamon rolls, so it’s sweet and a little spicy. Ruby Port named for a meandering bend in the Douro River is sweet enough to hold up to this sweet treat.

Veruca Caramelized White Chocolate With Cocoa Nibs and Sea Salt paired with Licor 43. This white chocolate bar has a little more depth to it thanks to the caramelization process. We paired it with Licor 43, the “national drink of Spain,” which is rich caramel liqueur.

Wines Featured:

Villa Pozzi Moscato: $10

Barone Fini Merlot: $15

Meandro do Vale Meão Finest Reserve Port: $18

Licor 43: $25

Chocolates can be found at:

Katherine Anne Confections – 2745 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago

https://www.katherine-anne.com

Veruca Chocolates - 1332 N. Halsted St., Chicago

https://www.verucachocolates.com