Major snowstorm bearing down on the Chicago area-Double-digit accumulations expected

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning calling for as much as 10 to 15-inches of snow in counties along and north of the Interstate-80 corridor is in effect, beginning this Thursday evening and ending Friday evening (6PM Thursday to 9PM Friday) and even more snow is possible again on Saturday.

Avoid or minimize travel during this time period, if possible.

Snow will spread into our area from the west in north-central Illinois later this afternoon and into the Chicago Metro area by early evening, quickly beginning to accumulate and making roads snow-covered/slick toward the end of the evening commute.

By midnight snowfall totals could easily be between 3 and 4-inches and by 6AM Friday from 6 to 10-inches.

Accumulations will continue Friday, impacting both the morning and evening commute with snow gradually diminishing and ending from the west Friday evening.

The core of the heaviest snow will likely lay-out between Interstate-88 and Interstate-90 including Chicago – many locations could end up with more than a foot of snow. Snow will extend north into the southern portions of Wisconsin and Lower Michigan, while snow totals will taper off quickly in areas well of Chicago from Kankakee County south.

The center of the storm system is tracking east-southeast out of Montana and South Dakota pretty well following along and north of the Interstate-80 corridor through Iowa, Illinois and Indiana (note Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories depicted on the map below.