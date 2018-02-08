Lunchbreak: Prosperity Toss Salad for Chinese New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alan Tan, Chef de Cuisine

Imperial Lamian

6 West Hubbard

Chicago, IL 60654

(312) 595-9440

http://www.imperial-lamian.com/

Event:

Imperial Lamian, River North’s Chinese restaurant, celebrates Chinese New Year and the Year of the Dog with a featured menu of traditional dishes served from February 14 to February 18. The Prosperity Salad is served as a hope for good luck in the new year, as diners toss the salad together to truly attract good fortune.

Recipe:

Yee Sang (Prosperity Salad)

Ingredients:

Red cabbage, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup

Cucumber, thinly sliced, 1/2 cup

Pickled ginger, thinly sliced, 1/4 cup

Sushi ginger, thinly sliced, 1/4 cup

Carrots, thinly sliced, 3/4 cup

Daikon radish, thinly sliced, 3/4 cup

Cashew nut, roasted and crushed, 1/4 cup

Sesame seeds, white & black, 1 teaspoon

Red leaf lettuce, chopped, 1/2 cup

Taro, thinly sliced and fried, 1/2 cup

Potato, thinly sliced and fried, 1/2 cup

Salmon (sashimi), 4 oz.

Dumpling wrappers (purchased from store)

Dressing (mixed together):

Plum sauce, 1/2 cup

Five-spice powder, a pinch

White pepper powder, a pinch

Lemon juice, 1/8 cup

Process:

1) Peel the skin from carrot and radish. Use the turning slicer (or slice thinly with a knife) to slice the carrot and radish. Next, wash the carrots and radish. Let them dry.

2) Cut the red cabbage to thin slices. Use water to wash the red cabbage and let it dry.

3) Process the cucumber - cut it thin and let it dry.

4) Use water to wash the ginger, then cut it thin, and let it dry.

5) Cut the red ginger thin, and let it dry.

6) Wash potato with water, cut to slices, and let it dry. Use medium heat to fry to golden brown color, estimate 10 minutes.

7) Cut taro to slices, and use medium heat to fry until golden brown, estimate 10 minutes.

8) Cut dumpling skin to square shape and cut to pieces and fry around 7 minutes or until it turns golden brown.

9) Wash the red leaf lettuce with water and chop into pieces, let it dry.

10) Peel the salmon skin off and cut to small size.

11) Toast the cashew nut until the color turns brown using heat at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 15-20 minutes. Use the blender to break down into smaller size (like rice).

12) Mix the sauce (all items mixed together, whisk thoroughly)

*For frying the potato & taro: The oil temperature is 350 degrees Fahrenheit using two cups of vegetable oil to fry the items.

*For frying the dumpling skin/wrappers: The dumpling skin is used as a topping to sprinkle on top of the salad (the Chinese call it “gold” to signify good fortune). This is one cup per serving fried in two cups of vegetable oil at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

For Plating:

Serve on a round plate about 18 inches to 20 inches in diameter. Imagine the plate is a clock. Surround the red leaf lettuce around the mixed carrots and radishes and place them into the center of the plate.

Red cabbage: place in the 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. position.

Fried Taro: place in 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. position.

Ginger: place in 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. position.

Cucumber: place in 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. position.

Red Ginger: place in 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. position.

Potato: place in 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. position.

You can see a rainbow color in the plate when finished. It represents the prosperity YEE SANG.

The next step is to place the salmon and dumpling skin on top of the plated ingredients as a topping.

Finally, the Yee Sang Sauce dressing is poured around the plate. All guests toss the prosperity YEE SANG with chopsticks as high as possible. The prosperity will follow based on the Chinese culture.

The YEE SANG is ready for enjoyment.