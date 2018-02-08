× Joe Maddon’s new Chicago adventure? A restaurant next to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Now that he’s made the playoffs three-straight years, won the World Series, and captured the heart of a number of fans across the city, the next step seems pretty simple for Joe Maddon.

Open a restaurant in the Windy City. Now it looks like that is going to happen.

Indeed the Cubs’ manager is going in to open a new place at The Park at Wrigley, teaming up with famed chef Tony Mantuano to create this so far unnamed restaurant.

While a news released did confirm the two are working together on the project, the type of food or drink that will be served was not specified.

Maddon isn’t a stranger to the business, since he helped open Ava Italian Restaurant in Tampa, Florida, which he remains a partner. That’s where Maddon called home as manager of the Rays from 2006-2014 before being hired by the Cubs in 2015. Since then he’s led the Cubs to three-straight playoff appearances and the team’s first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.