Dear Tom,

Is it possible to have a heat index in winter and subsequently a wind chill in summer?

Thanks, Luke Abernethy

Dear Luke,

It is possible, but it would take unseasonable conditions for it to occur here. The National Weather Service disseminates a wind chill index when temperatures are below 50 and a heat index when the mercury reaches 80; the time of year is not part of the equation. If temperatures dropped into the 40s during the summer, a wind chill would be reported. Conversely, winter temperatures of 80 or higher, would generate a heat index. Chicago has logged numerous temperatures below 50 degrees during meteorological summer (June, July and August) so the city has reported summer wind chills, but Chicago’s highest reading during meteorological winter (December, January and February)is 75 degrees, so the city has never reported a winter heat index.