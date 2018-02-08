Hilariously painted dibs chairs are a very Chicago form of street art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A local ad agency has come up with a very Chicago form of street art, painted chairs meant for calling dibs in the most artful way possible.

The Havas agency commissioned local artists to create decorated dibs chairs that are being auctioned off on eBay for charity.

All the money raised will go to Lincoln Park Community Services, an all-encompassing organization that helps the homeless. They are moving into a new building so all the money raised will help.

Some notable artists participated, including Cody Hudson, and Matthew Hoffman, who is known for creating the "You are Beautiful" signs across the city. The agency said they plan on placing the chairs out on the street Friday as the snow continues to fall, and folks jealously guard their recently dug-out parking spots.

You can see the chairs online at thisisdibs.com.