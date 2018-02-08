× Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade among the many Cavaliers reportedly traded at the deadline

CLEVELAND – For many years, it appeared that two of the best players to come out of Chicago in the last generation in the NBA would be calling one place their home for the majority of their careers.

But the last two years have been a time of transition for Derrick Rose and Dwyane Wade, especially on Thursday.

Each a native of the Windy City and each a former member of the Bulls, both were reportedly dealt during a major reshaping of the Cavaliers roster late Thursday morning before the NBA’s Trade Deadline. This is according to multiple reports, first from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rose, who has played in New York and Cleveland since being traded in the summer of 2016, will be calling Utah home as he’s part of a three-team deal with the Jazz and Kings. The 2011 NBA MVP goes with Jae Crowder to Salt Lake City while fellow Chicago native Iman Shumpert goes to the Kings in the deal. In return, the Jazz will send George Hill and Rodney Hood to Cleveland.

At the same time, according to a Yahoo Sports report, Rose is likely to be released upon his arrival in Utah, allowing him to sign with another team.

Meanwhile Wade is headed back to Miami where he spent the first 13 years of his career before signing with the Bulls for the 2016-2017 season. In exchange for the guard, the Cavaliers will receive a second-round pick.

Along with this deal, the Cavaliers pulled off major deal with the Lakers as they sent guard Isaiah Thomas and forward Channing Frye to Los Angeles for guard Jordan Clarkson and forward Larry Nance Jr.