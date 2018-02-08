× Chicago braces for biggest snowfall since 2015, but will it break into the city’s Top 10?

CHICAGO —As Chicago prepares for the heaviest snowfall to hit the city since the 2015 Super Bowl Blizzard, here’s a look back at the previous record-setting snow levels in Chicago:

Here are the Top 10 Chicago snowstorms since 1884-85:

10. Dec. 17-19, 1929: 14.8 inches

9-8. Jan. 6-7, 1918; Jan. 30, 1939: 14.9 inches

7. March 7-8, 1931: 16.2 inches

6. March 25-26, 1930: 19.2 inches

5. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2015 (The Super Bowl Blizzard): 19.3 inches

4. Jan 12-14, 1979 (The Blizzard of 1979): 20.3 inches.

3. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2011 (“Snowpocalypse”; Groundhog Day Blizzard): 21.2 inches

2. Jan 1-3, 1999: 21.6 inches

1. Jan 26-27, 1967: 23.0 inches