Chicago braces for biggest snowfall since 2015, but will it break into the city’s Top 10?

Posted 4:54 PM, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 05:30PM, February 8, 2018

Snow Sunday in Chicago. Credit: Natasha J Photography

CHICAGO —As Chicago prepares for the heaviest snowfall to hit the city since the 2015 Super Bowl Blizzard, here’s a look back at the previous record-setting snow levels in Chicago:

Here are the Top 10 Chicago snowstorms since 1884-85: 

10. Dec. 17-19, 1929: 14.8 inches

9-8. Jan. 6-7, 1918; Jan. 30, 1939: 14.9 inches

7. March 7-8, 1931: 16.2 inches

6. March 25-26, 1930: 19.2 inches

5. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2015 (The Super Bowl Blizzard): 19.3 inches

4. Jan 12-14, 1979 (The Blizzard of 1979): 20.3 inches.

3. Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2011 (“Snowpocalypse”; Groundhog Day Blizzard): 21.2 inches

2. Jan 1-3, 1999: 21.6 inches

1. Jan 26-27, 1967: 23.0 inches