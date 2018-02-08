Chris Herring discusses an active NBA Trade Deadline on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was quite an adventure of a few hours on Thursday morning and early afternoon.

After a month of discontent and controversy, the Cavaliers parted ways with a number of players in a number of trades that reshape the look of their team as they go for an eighth-straight Eastern Conference title.

What does this mean for the Cavs - and more importantly - what does this mean for the future of LeBron James in Cleveland?

That was one of the biggest talking points on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Thursday night. They discussed the minor moves made today by the Bulls as they continue to rebuild their team with younger players.

To watch Chris' segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.