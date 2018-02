Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago's premiere Samba troupe is prepping for their annual Carnaval celebration at the Logan Square Auditorium.

The Chicago Samba's Official Mardi-Gras Party.

Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Chicago-IL - 60647

Samba dance lessons, show with costumes by Samba One, Brazilian food by Sinhá, Caipirinhas, DJ Nogueira will be spinning, free parking and more!

21 Years and older.