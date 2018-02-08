× Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday vs. Dallas

* The Stars beat the Rangers, 2-1, at home on Monday, their third consecutive win. In each of their last five wins, their opponents have scored just one goal. That’s the Stars’ longest since a streak of five wins in the 2002-03 season.

* The Blackhawks fell to the Flames, 3-2, at home on Tuesday, their third consecutive loss, dropping them to 3-6-2 over their last 11 games. They’ve also now lost five straight home games, their longest streak since an eight-game streak in 2006-07.

* The Stars have beaten the Blackhawks in all three meetings this season. Since moving to Dallas for the 1993-94 season, the Stars have recorded four wins against Chicago just four times – each season they’ve done so, they’ve finished with over 100 points and won their division.

* Tyler Seguin scored his team-leading 26th goal of the season in the win over the Rangers, matching his total from last season. His shooting percentage of 12.0 is his highest since he scored a career-high 37 goals in 2014-15 with a 13.2 shooting percentage.

* Patrick Kane’s goal at 19:53 of the third period in the game against Calgary snapped a 14-goal streak of Blackhawks goals getting scored by players 23 or younger. That was the longest streak since the 2008-09 Blackhawks had a 17-game streak.

* Dallas has been very good in the second period this season, posting a +26 goal differential (72 for, 46 against). That’s good for second in the NHL, behind Nashville’s +28. Chicago’s -4 differential in the middle frame ranks 20th in the league.