Ben & Jerry's introduces new low-calorie ice cream

Ice cream lovers will soon be able to dip their spoon into their Ben and Jerry’s with a little less guilt.

The company is introducing a trio of new, low-calorie ice cream flavors under the name “Moo-phoria”.

They will have between 140 and 160 calories per serving.

The flavors include Chocolate Milk and Cookies, Caramel Cookie Fix, and P-B Dough.

Organic milk and cream are used to lower the fat content and the calorie count.

The move comes as Ben and Jerry’s faces stiff competition from low-cal ice cream maker Halo-Top.