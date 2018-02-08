Around Town checks out Fox Valley Archery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox Valley Archery is so much more than an archery retail store. Their club-like atmosphere, educational tips, indoor shooting range, and bow services makes them Northern Illinois’ premier archery retail store and service shop. Located in West Dundee, Illinois, their store is conveniently placed to serve the entire Northern Illinois marketplace. Hunters and Target shooters from around the state, Iowa and Wisconsin travel to Fox Valley Archery for exceptional service.

Founded by the highly regarded owner and professional-archer Pete Mull, Fox Valley Archery offers visitors over 25 years of experience to help best fit every hunter or archer to their perfect bow or accessory. Whether you are a seasoned veteran hunter, a target shooter or new to the sport, Fox Valley Archery promises to make your experience comfortable, educational, and enjoyable. They have certified instructors for lessons, rental bows and leagues to participate in.

Fox Valley Archery:

637 S. 8th Street (Route 31)

West Dundee, IL 60118

foxvalleyarchery.net