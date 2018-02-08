Army veteran facing deportation denied clemency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Governor Rauner has denied clemency for an Army veteran who is facing deportation.

Miguel Perez Jr is awaiting deportation at a detention center in Wisconsin on a 2008 drug conviction.

Perez came to the U.S. from Mexico when he was 8-years-old.

He served two tours in Afghanistan after he joined the Army in 2001.

Perez has a Green Card but he says he thought he became a U.S. citizen when he took an oath to protect the country.

Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals rejected the argument that Perez would be in danger if he were deported to Mexico.