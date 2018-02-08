× Arlington Heights native Jimmy Garoppolo agrees record deal with the 49ers: Report

CHICAGO – He’s gone from the Northwestern Suburbs to Charleston, to New England and the West Coast during his football career. During that time, Jimmy Garoppolo has made a name for himself at every stop.

But the latest achievement for the Arlington Heights native comes from the figure he’s about to get from the 49ers, one that figures to keep him in one place for a while.

According to a report from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Garoppolo has agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, the average per-year deal in the history of the league.

Garoppolo was acquired by the 49ers from the Patriots for a second round pick during the 2017 season. For the previous three-and-a-half seasons, he was the primary backup to New England star Tom Brady, starting two games when the quarterback was suspended early in the 2016 season.

Upon his arrival in San Francisco, Garoppolo made an immediate on the struggling team that had just one win before he arrived. Force into the game late because of an injury against Seattle on November 26th, Garoppolo completed two passes including a touchdown in a loss to the Seahawks. Taking over the starting role for the rest of the season, he led the 49ers to five-straight wins to end the season, throwing for 1,560 yards with seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions.

The first of those came at Soldier Field against the Bears, helping San Francisco to a 15-14 win on December 3rd.

A graduate of Rolling Meadows High School, Garoppolo was as standout quarterback at Eastern Illinois from 2010-2013, winning the Walter Payton Award for FCS MVP in his senior year. The Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and he was a member of their Super Bowl title teams that year along with 2016.