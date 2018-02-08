Analyst Paul Lisnek on budget deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Senate is expected to vote on a budget deal today that would prevent another government shutdown.

Leaders have a bipartisan agreement that lasts for two years.

The plan increases military and non-defense spending by 300-billion dollars.

It also adds 80 billion dollars to disaster relief.

All that would add to the deficit, which is not making conservatives happy.

It also does not address immigration, which is not making some democrats happy.

Political analyst Paul Lisnek said he thinks it can still get passed.