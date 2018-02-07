Winter Storm Watch calling for 5 to 9-inches of snow Thursday evening through Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Even as snowfall gradually winds down and moves off to the east this Wednesday morning, a strong low pressure system is developing in the Canadian Rockies that will move southeast impacting our area – thus a Winter Storm Watch (blue-shaded counties on the highlighted map) calling for 5 to 9-inches of snow Thursday evening through Friday afternoon/evening is in effect for much of the Chicago area, the anticipated heaviest snow band being along and north of Interstate-80.

Lesser amounts of snow are expected farther south.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect from Thu 11PM-Fri 11PM for the blue shaded counties in IL & IN. There is the potential for heavy #snow with total accumulations of 5-9" possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the Fri AM commute. #Chicago #ilwx #inwx pic.twitter.com/IpwnihaT5m — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) February 7, 2018

Snow is expected to spread in from the west later Thursday afternoon with an extended period of snowfall to continue Thursday night and Friday morning, gradually ending from the west Friday afternoon/evening – the last part of the area to clear Friday evening looks to be Chicago south and east into northwest Indiana.