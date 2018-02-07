WGN-TV ANNOUNCES 71st SEASON AS HOME OF CUBS BASEBALL WITH 2018 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

CHICAGO, February 6, 2018 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is proud to announce its 71st season as home of Chicago Cubs baseball with the release of its 2018 broadcast schedule. WGN-TV will air 49 Chicago Cubs baseball telecasts, including four preseason and 45 regular season games. Leadoff Man pregame and 10th Inning postgame shows will also precede and follow select games. Play-by-play announcer Len Kasper returns for his 14th season in the Cubs television booth and will be joined by Jim Deshaies for their sixth season together. Chicago Cubs games have been televised by WGN since 1948.

Games of particular note include the April 16th telecast vs. St. Louis, which is the 70th anniversary of the very first televised Cubs game, on WGN-TV, in 1948. The telecast that day will include special tributes to that first game. Other key games include Opening Day in Miami, and match-ups against the 2017 NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers and 2016 World Series foe Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field.

You can see the full schedule here (pdf)

