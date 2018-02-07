Suburban students get high-tech boost for school TV station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRINGTON, Ill. -- For more than a decade, Barrington High School students have taken home big accolades for work on student run TV productions.

And now they are stepping up their game even more.

This fall students got their hands on a real live, state-of-the-art, production van.

A variety of games, which are shot with three separate student run cameras, are now switched through the truck and streamed live online.

Teacher Jeff Doles says not only is the van giving students hands-on video production experience, its teaching invaluable life lessons beyond the deadlines.

“ I think the most important thing is team building and working in groups and problem solving,” he said. …It’s those little things on a daily basis, trouble shooting and working with their peers to solve problems, that are the most important thing that applies outside of this class.”

A series of fundraisers by the district’s educational foundation and private donations paid for the $140,000 dollar vehicle which right now is used mostly for sports and school events.

In the future doles hopes to roll it out into the community.