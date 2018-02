× “Serial stowaway” in court

The woman known as the “serial stowaway” will remain in jail.

Marilyn Hartman was in court for a bond reduction hearing on Wednesday morning.

Her lawyer says she looked for another secure place for Hartman to be held pending a trial, and checked into electronic monitoring and GPS. But, those options were denied at the hearing.

Hartman has been held since she was arrested at O’Hare Airport.

She is due back in court later this month.