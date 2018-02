× Search ends for local woman missing in Hawaii

The search has ended for a nurse from the suburbs who went missing in Hawaii.

Crews completed their final search for Kelly Mrowinski on Monday.

Mrowinski is from Schaumburg, Ill.

She was hiking above a waterfall with a man on Jan. 26 when they were swept into a river by a flash flood.

The man made it to shore but Mrowinski was not seen again.