Midday Fix: Details on Chicago Theatre Week and a performance from The House Theatre’s production of Hatfield & McCoy

The House Theatre’s Hatfield & McCoy:
Haley Bolithon - plays Rose Anna McCoy
Kyle Whalen - plays Johnse Hatfield
Matthew Muñiz - Music Director, and piano
Events:
Chicago Theatre Week
February 8-18, 2018
All Theatre Week tickets are priced at $30, $15, or less, and ticket offer details are available on the Theatre Week website. Tickets to 120 productions are available for purchase at www.chicagotheatreweek.com
*And*
Hatfield & McCoy
Show Dates:
Jan 19 2018 to Mar 11 2018
Location: Chopin Theatre 1543 W Division St Chicago IL
http://thehousetheatre.com/playsandevents/hatfieldmccoyseason16