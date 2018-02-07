Midday Fix: Cycle For Survival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney Sanger, Rare Cancer Survivor and Cycle for Survival participant

Gus Turner, Equinox Personal Trainer and Cycle for Survival participant

www.cycleforsurvival.org

Anyone is welcome to come and cheer on the participants all weekend long:

Feb 9: 5pm-9pm

Sat Feb 10: 8am to Noon and 1pm until 5pm

Sunday Feb 11: 8am to Noon and 1pm until 5pm

Donations can be made directly at https://www.cycleforsurvival.org/donate.

100% of the donations go directly to rare cancer research.

Additional Details:

CHICAGO RIDERS ADVANCE RARE CANCER RESEARCH WITH CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL

Equinox leads high-energy indoor cycling rides; every dollar raised goes to cutting-edge cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

WHEN: February 9, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST



February 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST

WHERE: Equinox The Loop, 200 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606

https://www.equinox.com/