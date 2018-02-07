Midday Fix: Cycle For Survival

Gus Turner, Equinox Personal Trainer and Cycle for Survival participant
Anyone is welcome to come and cheer on the participants all weekend long:
Feb 9: 5pm-9pm
Sat Feb 10: 8am to Noon and 1pm until 5pm
Sunday Feb 11: 8am to Noon and 1pm until 5pm
Donations can be made directly at https://www.cycleforsurvival.org/donate.
100% of the donations go directly to rare cancer research.
Additional Details:
CHICAGO RIDERS ADVANCE RARE CANCER RESEARCH WITH CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL
Equinox leads high-energy indoor cycling rides; every dollar raised goes to cutting-edge cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
WHEN: February 9, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST
February 10-11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST
WHERE: Equinox The Loop, 200 West Monroe Street, Chicago, IL 60606