Man, woman found fatally shot on West Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are on the scene of the fatal shooting of a man and a woman on the West Side.

The shooting happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Kenneth in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 61-year-old man, and a woman believed to be in her 50’s.

Both the man and woman were dead at the scene. The woman was found inside a home, and the man just outside the same house.

Their identities have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details