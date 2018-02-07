Man, woman found fatally shot on West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police are on the scene of the fatal shooting of a man and a woman on the West Side.
The shooting happened after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Kenneth in the city’s Lawndale neighborhood.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found a 61-year-old man, and a woman believed to be in her 50’s.
Both the man and woman were dead at the scene. The woman was found inside a home, and the man just outside the same house.
Their identities have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for details