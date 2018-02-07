× Man charged with assaulting AP photographer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia police have charged a city man with assaulting an Associated Press photographer during the riots after the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

The arrest was one of eight announced Wednesday stemming from violence and vandalism late Sunday and early Monday.

Police say the AP photographer was struck in the face with his own camera and punched multiple times in the head, suffering cuts, bruises and other injuries. They say the AP photographer was attacked after telling the man he was too busy taking photos to talk with him.

The man was charged with aggravated assault and other counts.

Among the other arrests were a man accused of helping flip a car and two men who police say threw bottles at police vehicles.