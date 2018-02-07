Man charged in Dolton gas station attendant shooting death, 2 others sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOLTON, Ill. – A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old gas station attendant.

Derrick Fils, 45, was charged in the shooting death of Arshad Vahora who was killed in Dolton, Ill., in December.

Fils turned himself into police in January.

Investigators are looking for Julian Upshaw, 21, and Eric Brewer, 45, who they believe were also involved in the shooting.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

Dolton police released surveillance video they said shows Upshaw shooting Vahora several times during an attempted robbery.

Another employee, a 55-year-old, was also shot and survived.