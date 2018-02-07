Lunchbreak: Pork dumplings and details on the upcoming Dim Sum & Give Some charitable event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite

Event:

Dim Sum + Give Some raises awareness and money for Kennedy’s Disease, a rare genetic neuromuscular ailment that’s often mistaken for ALS.

Dim Sum & Give some will be held at Duck Duck Goat – 2/11/18 – 2 p. m. -- 857 West Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dim-sum-give-some-pop-up-with-dandan-and-duck-duck-goat-tickets-42112705235?aff=es2

More info on DanDan Restaurant:

DanDan is located at 360 E. Erie St. Milwaukee, WI 53202

www.dandanmke.com

More info on Duck Duck Goat Restaurant:

857 West Fulton Market Chicago, IL 60607

www.duckduckgoatchicago.com

Recipe:

Pork Dumplings Dim Sum

For the pork filling:

2 lb. ground pork

2 tsp. Shoaxing wine

2 tsp. black vinegar

2 tsp. salt

3 tsp. soy sauce

1/2 in. piece of ginger, minced

2 clove of garlic, minced

2 scallions, minced

2 1/2 tsp. of chili oil

2 1/2 tsp. sugar

Chop the ginger, garlic, and scallion. Combine all sauces and aromatics into the pork.

For the dumpling dough :

3 cups all purpose flour

1 1/3 cups rice flour (heaping)

1 1/2 cups plus 2 Tbsp. water

Boil the water. While the water is boiling, combine the two flours in a large metal bowl. Slowly add the boiled water to the flours, stirring with a metal spoon until all flour is incorporated and starts to resemble a dough. Knead by hand for 10 minutes. Place the kneaded dough back in the bowl and rest for 1 hour before rolling out dumpling skins.

To roll out the dumplings :

Cut the dough into quarters and roll each quarter out into a log.

Cut the logs into coins and using a rolling pin, roll out as thin as possible without tearing.

Fill each dumping skin with roughly a teaspoon of filling. Then brush the edges of the dumpling skin with water and fold the dumpling into a half moon shape. Finally using your thumb and pointer finger pinch the open edges of the dumpling closed ensuring that each is completely sealed.

To cook :

Heat a non-stick skillet with oil over medium heat until hot.

Then, add the dumplings (ensuring that the pan does not get crowded). Once the first side of the dumplings are crisp, this should take 30 seconds, flip the dumplings over.

Add 3-4 tablespoons of water into the pan and cover with a lid to steam.

When all of the water is evaporated, stick a small knife into the dumplings and then bring the knife to your hand - if the knife feels hot the dumplings are finished. If not, add a few tablespoons of more water and steam until cooked through.

Continue to follow these steps until all dumplings are cooked.