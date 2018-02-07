FeedonThis: ‘Twas the Night Before the Deadline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's not terribly full of high anticipation, but there is a healthy amount of curiosity surrounding what could transpire for the Bulls around 2 PM on Thursday afternoon.

That's the deadline for NBA teams to make a trade for the rest of the 2017-2018 season and as a team in a full rebuild Gar & Pax figure to be shopping some veterans in hopes for draft picks.

The question is whether they'll have a deal to pull off. It's one Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed on Sports Feed Wednesday night. It's part of #FeedonThis from the program which you can watch in the video above.

Could the Bulls be able to grab another first round draft pick like they did for Nikola Mirotic?

That was one of the topics in the Chicago Sports Exchange from Wednesday.

Did Josh and Jarrett "Buy or Sell" that possibility, along with the idea of Josh McDaniels coaching the Patriots by 2019? Click on the video above to see.