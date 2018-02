Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you're looking to have a nice date night for Valentine's Day or celebrate a birthday, the historic Free Methodist Publishing House is the perfect one-stop shop. It houses Solo Salon, The Press Room (a wine bar), and The Publishing House (bed and breakfast).

Solo Salon:

1134 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60607

solo-salon.com

The Press Room:

1134 W. Washington Blvd.

Chicago, IL 60607

pressroomchicago.com



The Publishing House:

108 N. May St.

Chicago, IL 60607

publishinghousebnb.com