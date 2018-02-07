Anesthesiologist charged after ‘squirmy’ 4-year-old dies following dental procedure

VANCOUVER, Wash. – A Washington state anesthesiologist has been charged after a 4-year-old patient died following a dental procedure in March, 2017.

Chester Hu is accused of “incompetence, negligence or malpractice,” according to KOIN, in the death of Mykel Peterson.

Mykel’s mother, Thmeka Curry, brought him to Must Love Kids Pediatric Dentistry in Vancouver for a routine procedure – to get some crowns on his teeth.

Curry said her son had been “squirmy” during previous visits, according to KATU, so he was put under anesthesia.

“(The anesthesiologist) was just saying how he gave him just a little extra dosage to make sure he didn’t wake up through the procedure,” she said.

He was breathing after the procedure was done, but Curry said she became concerned that he wasn’t waking up in the recovery room. Then, he stopped breathing and paramedics rushed the 4-year-old to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy later revealed that Mykel died of multiple drug intoxication from anesthesia, according to The Columbian.

A GoFundMe set up for the family describes Mykel as a happy, loving and energetic boy who loved his PlayStation, holidays and family get-togethers.