AGT Winner Darci Lynne and Petunia’s Sneak Peek to Their Big Show!

Darci is the youngest contestant to ever win NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” garnering over 21M views on AGT’s YouTube and the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.

On Sunday, February 11th Ventriloquist Darci Lynne brings her breathtaking, one of kind, family friendly show to the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, IL. Darci and her cast of characters kicked off their 2018 national tour in Atlanta and will continue onto Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Orlando to name a few. Darci won the hearts of America with her undeniable talent and AGT win. The multitalented thirteen-year-old and her friends Petunia, the divaesque rabbit, Oscar, the shy and soulful mouse and Edna, the brash old woman, sold out their first headlining show in just six minutes. To accommodate the overwhelming demand new tour cities are being added. Tickets are on sale now, for more information visit darcilynne.com.

Check her out:

Darci Lynne

Sunday, Feb. 11th

Rosemont Theatre

5400 North River Rd

800-745-3000

darcilynne.com