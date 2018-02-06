× Teen with autism found stabbed to death at West Side hotel

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for suspects in the stabbing death of a high school student with autism.

Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Porter-Young was found dead at a hotel on the West Side Friday night.

He had multiple stab wounds.

No other details on the crime are known at this time.

Porter-Young had been living at the JR Plaza Hotel in the 3000 block of W. Jackson Blvd. in East Garfield Park with his mother since December.

He was a senior at Whitney Young High School and was active in Special Olympics.

A memorial service is scheduled for February 20th at the school.