Teen with autism found stabbed to death at West Side hotel
CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for suspects in the stabbing death of a high school student with autism.
Investigators say 18-year-old Brandon Porter-Young was found dead at a hotel on the West Side Friday night.
He had multiple stab wounds.
No other details on the crime are known at this time.
Porter-Young had been living at the JR Plaza Hotel in the 3000 block of W. Jackson Blvd. in East Garfield Park with his mother since December.
He was a senior at Whitney Young High School and was active in Special Olympics.
A memorial service is scheduled for February 20th at the school.
