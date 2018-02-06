Slain Illinois teen found in ditch met suspect online, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Illinois -- Investigators have made an arrest in the homicide of Diamond Bradley, the 16-year-old found dead of multiple stab wounds in a ditch in rural Putnam County on Jan. 27.

WQAD reports Putnam County Sheriff Kevin Doyle said Richard Henderson, 26, of Standard, Illinois, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5 after voluntarily giving a statement to investigators. According to Doyle, Henderson and Bradley "met through the internet" and agreed to meet the morning she was reported missing.

"Based on information we have at this point, Henderson picked Diamond up near her residence and drove directly to Putnam County, to 850 North road," he said. "A physical altercation occurred, resulting in Henderson killing Diamond."

At this point, Henderson is being charged with concealing a homicidal death, but additional charges are expected soon, Doyle said.

Doyle said Bradley's cell phone records and video surveillance obtained during the investigation corroborated that sequence of events, leading to Henderson's arrest.

Henderson is being held in the LaSalle County Jail. No bond has been set. He will be arraigned in Putnam County Court when a circuit judge is made available, Doyle said.

"Our ultimate goal is to obtain a conviction," he said. "We are confident we have the person who committed this act in custody."

Spring Valley Police Chief Kevin Sangston said investigators believe Henderson and Bradley had been in contact at least once previous to the day she disappeared, however the exact nature of their relationship and whether they had ever met in person before remains under investigation.