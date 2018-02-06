Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

Richard Thomas Promotes Play “The Humans” and Talks About “The Waltons”

Posted 11:51 AM, February 6, 2018

Emmy award winning actor Richard Thomas stopped by the Morning Show today to discuss his play "The Humans" which will be running at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through February 11th.