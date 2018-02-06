Midday Fix: Fresh smoked white belly tuna sandwich

Fresh seafood Conservas can be found at these locations:
Fahlstrom's Fresh Fish Market
1258 w. Belmont ave.
Chicago, Illinois 60657
http://www.fahlstromsfreshfish.com/
Wixter Market
2110 w. Division Street
Chicago, Illinois 60622
https://wixtermarket.com/
Recipe:
Fresh Smoked White Belly Tuna Sandwich
6" toasted soft french roll
bottom of bread ..add a light spread of mayo
layer of white tuna belly in olive oil
layer of bibb lettuce
layer of smoked sturgeon
layer of bibb lettuce
layer of smoked shrimp
layer of beef steak tomatoes
salt and ground pepper
top part of toasted french roll - spread of butter
sandwich complete and the cut in half on a bias