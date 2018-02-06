Full List: School closings and delays in Chicago area

Midday Fix: Fresh smoked white belly tuna sandwich

Posted 1:58 PM, February 6, 2018, by , Updated at 02:25PM, February 6, 2018

Steve Marrah, Fahlstrom's Fish Market

 

Fresh seafood Conservas can be found at these locations:

Fahlstrom's Fresh Fish Market

1258 w. Belmont ave.

Chicago, Illinois 60657

http://www.fahlstromsfreshfish.com/

 

Wixter Market

2110 w. Division Street

Chicago, Illinois 60622
https://wixtermarket.com/

 

Recipe:

Fresh Smoked White Belly Tuna Sandwich

6" toasted soft french roll

bottom of bread ..add a light spread of mayo

layer of white tuna belly in olive oil

layer of bibb lettuce

layer of smoked sturgeon

layer of bibb lettuce

layer of smoked shrimp

layer of beef steak tomatoes

salt and ground pepper

top part of toasted french roll - spread of butter

sandwich complete and the cut in half on a bias