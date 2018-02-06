Lunchbreak: Protein power lunch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef/Proprietor Michael Lachowicz

Restaurant Michael

64 Green Bay Road

Winnetka, Illinois 60093

847.441.3100

www.restaurantmichael.com

George Trois

64 Green Bay Road

Winnetka, Illinois 60093

847.562.6105

www.georgetrois.com

Recipe:

Chef Michael Lachowicz “Protein Power” Lunch or Dinner

-1/4 head raw cauliflower, divided into large florets

-12 small crimini mushrooms, cut into halves

-12 ounces lean ground turkey breast

-1/2 cup of your favorite marinara sauce

-1/4 cup whole, fresh basil leaves, roughly sliced or torn and/or a few sprigs of rosemary

-8 whole garlic cloves, split into halves

-1/2 medium Spanish onion, roughly chopped

-1 whole, flame roasted jalapeno pepper, roughly chopped

-nonstick pan spray

-kosher salt

Method :

Combine raw cauliflower, onion, garlic and mushrooms in a bowl and lightly coat vegetables with pan spray, sprinkle with kosher salt and roast in one even layer at 400 degrees until caramelized and soft. In a large skillet, brown lean turkey meat dry, no fat, lightly seasoned with kosher salt. Add roasted vegetables, jalapeno and marinara to the turkey in the skillet. Mix thoroughly, remove from heat and stir in basil off heat. *Or you can cook the garlic & onion with the rosemary in a saute pan before adding the rest of the ingredients.

This yields 18 ounces of final product and the calorie count for the entire amount above is roughly 400 calories. It can be eaten with 1 cup of brown rice or 3 ounces of pasta as a dinner of less than 750 calories or 50% of the above can become 2 lunches with half the amount of brown rice or pasta for less than 400 calories each.