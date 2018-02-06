Kylie Jenner reveals name of baby girl

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have named their baby girl Stormi, according to the reality TV star’s Instagram page.

Jenner posted the name on her Instagram page along with a photo of the newborn.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Jenner announced the birth of her child Sunday afternoon along with a video of what her life was like during the nine months of her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she told her millions of followers.

A makeup mogul and reality star, Jenner has kept her pregnancy under wraps throughout, refraining from acknowledging it publicly or posting about it on social media, a unique move for a member of one of the internet’s most social-friendly families. Sources close to the family confirmed she was expecting to CNN in September.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner said on Sunday. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

Jenner followed the Tweet with a video published to her YouTube channel showing intimate details of her life over the last last nine months. There’s no news yet on the newborn’s name.

The video also includes the first images shared publicly of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s newborn daughter, Chicago West.